Insider Buying: Global Energy Ventures Ltd. (ASX:GEV) Insider Acquires 201,502 Shares of Stock

Global Energy Ventures Ltd. (ASX:GEV – Get Rating) insider Martin Carolan acquired 201,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$20,754.71 ($15,605.04).

Martin Carolan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Martin Carolan acquired 500,000 shares of Global Energy Ventures stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$52,000.00 ($39,097.74).

The company has a quick ratio of 61.84, a current ratio of 62.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Global Energy Ventures Ltd., an energy transition company, builds, owns, and operates the production, storage and shipping of natural gas and green hydrogen in Australia and the Asia-Pacific. It offers its transportation services through proprietary Compressed Hydrogen Ship. The company was formerly known as TTE Petroleum Limited and changed its name to Global Energy Ventures Ltd.

