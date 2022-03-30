Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.70-7.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.56-6.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.66 billion.Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.700-$7.250 EPS.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $39.21. 35,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,265,310. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.64.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.25.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CEO Ken C. Hicks purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian T. Marley purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,817,000 after purchasing an additional 626,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,638,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,911,000 after purchasing an additional 105,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,102 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 422,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,563,000 after buying an additional 271,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after buying an additional 80,830 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.