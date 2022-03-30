Elitium Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.08 Million (EUM)

Elitium (EUM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.62 or 0.00005546 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded up 23.2% against the dollar. Elitium has a market capitalization of $73.06 million and $1.08 million worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

