Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.43), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUE traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.59. The company had a trading volume of 758 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,132. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $45.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average is $18.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 263.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

