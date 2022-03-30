Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MHK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.55.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

NYSE MHK opened at $138.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $121.04 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.