GAMEE Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.87 Million (GMEE)

GAMEE (GMEE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. GAMEE has a total market capitalization of $22.21 million and $1.87 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMEE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00046931 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.12 or 0.07146193 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,029.61 or 0.99605902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00054859 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,062,444 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

