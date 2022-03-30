FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.29.

FMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC stock traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,817. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. FMC has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $136.63.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FMC will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.19%.

FMC announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $269,680.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FMC by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52,840 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,754,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,605,000 after acquiring an additional 738,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.