Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Udemy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.18). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Udemy will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Udemy.
Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $137.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.34 million.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,793,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,673,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. 0.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of UDMY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.73. 1,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,569. Udemy has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $32.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.41.
Udemy Company Profile
Udemy, Inc operates a platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform allows to access approximately 183,000 courses in 75 languages.
