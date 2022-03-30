Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Udemy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.18). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Udemy will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Udemy.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $137.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.34 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UDMY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Udemy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,793,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,673,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. 0.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UDMY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.73. 1,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,569. Udemy has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $32.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.41.

Udemy, Inc operates a platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform allows to access approximately 183,000 courses in 75 languages.

