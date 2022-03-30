Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on GUD. Raymond James dropped their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Knight Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$6.70 price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of TSE:GUD traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$5.19. The company had a trading volume of 66,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,452. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market cap of C$607.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72. Knight Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$5.01 and a 12 month high of C$5.74.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

