Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.31.

Several brokerages have commented on RWAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

In related news, CEO R David Spreng purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $61,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 17,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $226,217.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 411,807 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,344,827 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWAY. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,139,000. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,194,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,487,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,441,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RWAY traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.77. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,202. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Runway Growth Finance has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 63.93%. On average, analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.