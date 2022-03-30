Volution Group (LON:FAN) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FAN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.25) target price on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.34) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

FAN traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 434.50 ($5.69). 162,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,531. Volution Group has a one year low of GBX 375 ($4.91) and a one year high of GBX 565 ($7.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £860.76 million and a PE ratio of 32.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 467.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 500.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

In other news, insider Paul Hollingworth acquired 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.49) per share, for a total transaction of £20,019.82 ($26,224.55).

About Volution Group

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

