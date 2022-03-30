Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 7,712 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,712 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average of $52.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

