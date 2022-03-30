Monavale Price Tops $373.23 (MONA)

Monavale (MONA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 30th. In the last week, Monavale has traded up 41.8% against the dollar. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for approximately $373.23 or 0.00790483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monavale has a market cap of $3.61 million and $16,676.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.77 or 0.00279090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00012626 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001487 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Monavale Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,358 coins and its circulating supply is 9,666 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

