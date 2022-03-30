Vega Protocol Price Hits $4.82 on Top Exchanges (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (VEGA) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.82 or 0.00010202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vega Protocol has a market cap of $67.63 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vega Protocol Coin Profile

Vega Protocol (CRYPTO:VEGA) is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 14,039,361 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vega Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

