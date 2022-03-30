Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $233.83.

CGJTF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGJTF traded up $17.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.12. The company had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 453. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.07. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of $112.98 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

