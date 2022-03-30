International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of International Business Machines worth $69,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $131.95. 36,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,317. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.67. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

