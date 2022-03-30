Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 8,126 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $93,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $394,000. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in PepsiCo by 13.9% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.38. 24,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,635,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $231.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.31 and its 200-day moving average is $164.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.11 and a 52 week high of $177.24.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

