Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 620 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.43. 695,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,138. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.68 and a 200-day moving average of $242.88. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $216.62 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.