Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Gap Up to $34.80

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.80, but opened at $36.01. Ebix shares last traded at $36.01, with a volume of 23 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on EBIX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ebix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 2.57.

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Ebix had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $266.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is 13.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBIX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Ebix Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

