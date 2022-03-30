Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Gap Up to $3.88

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.88, but opened at $4.10. Lilium shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 3,364 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lilium currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.89.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.09.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LILM. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth $10,510,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth $15,799,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth $2,111,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lilium Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILM)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, focuses on the research and development of electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It has a strategic commercial collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

