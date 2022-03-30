Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Gap Up to $3.88

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.88, but opened at $4.10. Lilium shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 3,364 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lilium currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.89.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.09.
Lilium Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILM)
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, focuses on the research and development of electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It has a strategic commercial collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lilium (LILM)
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.