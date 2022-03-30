LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Director Buys $46,800.00 in Stock

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) Director Darcie Peck purchased 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 154,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,598. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.55. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $3.57.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,344,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,218,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 120,870 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. 37.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LightPath Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.73.

About LightPath Technologies (Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.