Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.77

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.77 and last traded at C$11.35, with a volume of 118401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.18.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OBE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$919.10 million and a PE ratio of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.53.

In related news, Senior Officer Gareth Robin Sykes sold 15,000 shares of Obsidian Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total transaction of C$159,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at C$165,767.25.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile (TSE:OBE)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

