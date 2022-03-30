Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Hits New 12-Month High at $85.26

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.26 and last traded at $84.85, with a volume of 29808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average of $68.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.