Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,200 shares, a growth of 49.9% from the February 28th total of 100,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Arjo AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$7.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23. Arjo AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded Arjo AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and prevention of pressure injuries and leg ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, treatment of edema, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

