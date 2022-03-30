Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Hits New 12-Month High at $120.87

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $120.87 and last traded at $120.70, with a volume of 4431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.42.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $873,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.89, for a total transaction of $227,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,653 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,109. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 14.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 175,248 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $18,329,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,745,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

