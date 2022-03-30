Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Down 29.6% in March

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the February 28th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALFVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 365 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a SEK 350 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.00.

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:ALFVY traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.54. 30,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,352. Alfa Laval AB has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.11.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ALFVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 11.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.