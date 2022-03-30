Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Down 29.6% in March

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the February 28th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALFVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 365 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a SEK 350 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.00.
OTCMKTS:ALFVY traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.54. 30,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,352. Alfa Laval AB has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.11.
About Alfa Laval AB (publ) (Get Rating)
Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.
