Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.724-$3.739 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.54 billion-$4.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.50 billion.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.47.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.70. 26,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,274. Paychex has a 12 month low of $92.74 and a 12 month high of $138.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

