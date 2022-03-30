Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys 385 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,807,000 after buying an additional 677,456 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,065,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,259,000 after purchasing an additional 236,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,071,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,347,000 after purchasing an additional 53,129 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,534,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,166,000 after purchasing an additional 187,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,200,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,560,000 after purchasing an additional 30,283 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.62. The stock had a trading volume of 10,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,750. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.