Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berkshire Grey updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of BGRY opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. Berkshire Grey has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
BGRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Berkshire Grey from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Grey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Berkshire Grey from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
About Berkshire Grey
Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.
