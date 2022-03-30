Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berkshire Grey updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BGRY opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. Berkshire Grey has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

BGRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Berkshire Grey from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Grey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Berkshire Grey from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGRY. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Grey by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,249,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Grey by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 156,498 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $825,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Grey by 416.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 136,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Grey by 6,959.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 121,505 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

