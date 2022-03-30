Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOM.U shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, Director Neil Joseph Labatte acquired 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.58 per share, with a total value of C$66,610.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,610.53.

HOM.U stock traded down C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$21.15. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,199. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.07. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$10.82 and a 1-year high of C$22.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$638.01 million and a PE ratio of 1.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.0433 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.40%.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

