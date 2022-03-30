Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

CLDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSE CLDT traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.97. 540,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,203. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $15.12.

Chatham Lodging Trust ( NYSE:CLDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 82,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

