Meridian Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of ADMA Biologics worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,653,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 173,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 24.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 259,767 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth $1,603,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 33.8% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 810,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 204,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,855. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 6.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.14.

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 61.23% and a negative net margin of 88.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

