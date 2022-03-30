Meridian Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,306,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 34.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,356,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,542,000 after acquiring an additional 599,507 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,985,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,619,000 after acquiring an additional 587,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 20.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,215,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,953,000 after buying an additional 553,017 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. FBN Securities cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research cut Zoom Video Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citic Securities began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.58.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $12,841,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $409,189.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,713 shares of company stock valued at $22,449,452. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZM traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.23. 51,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,068,808. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.11. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $94.51 and a one year high of $406.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of -0.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

