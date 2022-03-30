Function X Hits Market Capitalization of $241.83 Million (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Function X has a total market cap of $241.83 million and $3.15 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. One Function X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,064.78 or 1.00101588 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00063605 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00023612 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002155 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00011557 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

