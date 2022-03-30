Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 110,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 71,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 50,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average is $44.99. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.27.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

