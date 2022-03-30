CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Announces Earnings Results

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 121.50% and a negative return on equity of 39.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CASI traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.93. 547,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,723. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.33.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 33,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 196,335 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 531,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 298,955 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 930.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 197,236 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 62,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.