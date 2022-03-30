CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Announces Earnings Results

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 121.50% and a negative return on equity of 39.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ CASI traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.93. 547,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,723. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.33.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.
About CASI Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.