Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Issues Earnings Results

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.95), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ginkgo Bioworks updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

DNA stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.59. The company had a trading volume of 62,184,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,598,814. The company has a quick ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43. Ginkgo Bioworks has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth about $135,919,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth about $31,559,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,138,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 79,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 31,895 shares in the last quarter.

DNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $14.50 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

