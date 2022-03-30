Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 78,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 30,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 21,343 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,072,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,994. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.23 and its 200-day moving average is $62.84. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $55.15 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

