Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,547 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 55,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 44,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,277,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,190. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $83.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.29.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.51%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

