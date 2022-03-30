Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,771 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810,020 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270,562 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 470.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,033 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.12. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

