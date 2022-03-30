Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Short Interest Update

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a growth of 72.6% from the February 28th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.2 days.

Kinaxis stock traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.43. The stock had a trading volume of 653 shares, compared to its average volume of 795. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.52. Kinaxis has a 52 week low of $107.40 and a 52 week high of $180.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$213.00 to C$208.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.38.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

