Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Shares Up 6.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) shares were up 6.8% on Wednesday after Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $90.00. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Nuvei traded as high as $75.60 and last traded at $75.60. Approximately 4 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 451,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.76.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuvei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.90.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Nuvei Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.