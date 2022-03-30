Meridian Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

IWN traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.87. 5,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,842. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.81 and a 200 day moving average of $162.82. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.46 and a 12-month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

