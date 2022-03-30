Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Short Interest Up 71.1% in March

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a growth of 71.1% from the February 28th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 452,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €111.00 ($121.98) to €107.00 ($117.58) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

OTCMKTS BMWYY traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.57. 121,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,604. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average is $33.27. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

