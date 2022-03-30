UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $495.00 to $565.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. UnitedHealth Group traded as high as $521.11 and last traded at $519.32, with a volume of 15953 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $510.73.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on UNH. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.43.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $489.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $483.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

