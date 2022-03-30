Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to Post $2.00 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) will post $2.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the lowest is $1.57. Encore Capital Group posted earnings of $2.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $9.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $10.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Encore Capital Group.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.60 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECPG. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

NASDAQ ECPG traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $63.30. The company had a trading volume of 252,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.03 and its 200-day moving average is $59.62.

In other Encore Capital Group news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $423,703.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $619,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,361 shares of company stock worth $3,191,900. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,832 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Capital Group (ECPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.