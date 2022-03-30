Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT Raised to $60.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.14% from the stock’s current price.

PLAY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.27.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $343.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 49.75%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,221 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,958,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,074,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,378,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 13.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 375,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,389,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

