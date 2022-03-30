Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 422,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,227,000 after purchasing an additional 73,465 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 36,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 32,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 275,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after buying an additional 22,598 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

NYSE D traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.89. 2,673,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,427,819. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $84.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

