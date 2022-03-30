Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,966,000 after buying an additional 825,500 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,835,000 after buying an additional 756,714 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,490,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,668,000. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,405,450. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.55 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.83.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

