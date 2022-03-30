Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BRW. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 379 ($4.96) to GBX 425 ($5.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.63) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.63) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.24) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.24) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 417 ($5.46).

Shares of LON BRW traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 319.50 ($4.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,784. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 308.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 347.98. The firm has a market cap of £970.41 million and a P/E ratio of 17.38. Brewin Dolphin has a 12-month low of GBX 250.50 ($3.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 412 ($5.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25.

In related news, insider Joanna Hall bought 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 342 ($4.48) per share, with a total value of £4,959 ($6,495.94). Also, insider Robin Beer sold 16,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.91), for a total transaction of £62,565 ($81,955.72). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,080 shares of company stock worth $1,021,376.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers discretionary investment management, advisory investment management, Brewin portfolio services, model portfolio service, managed portfolio, investment fund management, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

